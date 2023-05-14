An online video of a petty squabble between three little Chinese girls whose parents say they derive happiness from watching their kids quarrel has been viewed by millions on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Our squabbling kids make us happy’: petty quarrel between 3 little Chinese girls delights watching parents, transfixes millions on social media

  • Parents explain why they derive happiness from watching a petty argument between their three little girls
  • Nearly 5 million people have viewed the video, many of whom praise parents for letting their children sort things out for themselves

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 14 May, 2023

