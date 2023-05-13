A suspicious Hong Kong wife has been left with a conundrum after she secretly tailed her husband on an overnight trip to mainland China only to find that it was a flat he was looking for, not a mistress. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Hiding mistress in a golden house’: Hong Kong wife’s conundrum after mainland spy trip to expose ‘cheating’ husband conceals home buying plan
- Frequent visits to mainland China by husband of Hong Kong woman prompt her to play detective and tail him on one of his trips
- Wife’s curiosity leads to an unexpected outcome when she discovers it is a flat her man is after, not a mistress
