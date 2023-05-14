Mainland social media observers have responded positively to the story and praised the mother for letting her son make his own decisions in life. Photo: SCMP composite
Mainland social media observers have responded positively to the story and praised the mother for letting her son make his own decisions in life. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Don’t listen to their gibberish’: Chinese teen boy prepares mother for parent-teacher meeting saying no need to pay attention to any complaint from school

  • The mother has been applauded online for her positive reaction to the note left for her on her son’s school desk before she met his teacher
  • She says she respects her son for trying to protect himself by writing the note and that it was a trivial matter that did not concern her as a parent

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 14 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland social media observers have responded positively to the story and praised the mother for letting her son make his own decisions in life. Photo: SCMP composite
Mainland social media observers have responded positively to the story and praised the mother for letting her son make his own decisions in life. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE