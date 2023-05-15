A Hong Kong man who made a dramatic proposal of marriage while down on one knee in the middle of a road in one of the city’s busiest districts at rush hour has faced a fierce online backlash. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook
‘Romantic Central’: backlash after Hong Kong beau gets down on one knee to propose marriage in middle of busy road at rush hour in heart of city

  • Photos show smartly-dressed man down on one knee in front of woman in the middle of a road in city’s bustling business district
  • Romantic stunt provokes storm of criticism online with many accusing the man of endangering public safety and order

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 May, 2023

