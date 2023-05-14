“I have to give back to the community. I want to do something for the patients,” said kidney transplant recipient Hou Jia. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘With roses in hand to offer others fragrance’: Chinese woman saved from kidney failure a decade ago helps more than 1,000 patients since life-saving transplant

  • A woman who struggled with kidney disease while pregnant became a volunteer supporting other patients after she received a transplant
  • Wanting to do more, in 2019, she used her savings of US$29,000 to set up a kidney disease care centre to support sufferers

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 May, 2023

