A neighbour heard the dog being thrown out from the windown and hitting the ground, where it died instantly. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A neighbour heard the dog being thrown out from the windown and hitting the ground, where it died instantly. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘A dog’s life is also a life’: man hurls dog from 7th floor during lovers’ spat killing pet, detained for ‘throwing object from height’, angering many in China

  • The pet dog was thrown by the boyfriend from the high-rise flat’s window before it hit the ground below and died instantly
  • There are currently no laws in China against the abuse of animals, leaving many incidents of cruelty and killing unpunished

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A neighbour heard the dog being thrown out from the windown and hitting the ground, where it died instantly. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
A neighbour heard the dog being thrown out from the windown and hitting the ground, where it died instantly. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE