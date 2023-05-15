A neighbour heard the dog being thrown out from the windown and hitting the ground, where it died instantly. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘A dog’s life is also a life’: man hurls dog from 7th floor during lovers’ spat killing pet, detained for ‘throwing object from height’, angering many in China
- The pet dog was thrown by the boyfriend from the high-rise flat’s window before it hit the ground below and died instantly
- There are currently no laws in China against the abuse of animals, leaving many incidents of cruelty and killing unpunished
