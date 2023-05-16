A teacher in China has received a flood of online criticism after he forced students who breached school rules by bringing mobile phones to class to submerge them in water. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Punishment call: online anger as Chinese teacher scolds students who break ‘no mobile’ school rule by ordering them submerge phones in water
- School receives parental go-ahead to impose watery sanction on students who bring mobile phones to school in breach of rules
- Local authorities step in to ‘educate’ teacher for damaging property of students, even with the agreement of parents
