Although the video and media reports did not reveal how the teenager came to run a company while still in school, many online were quick to ask the boy for a job. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Apply for Guinness World Record now’: teen’s claim to be boss of tech company in China with 6 workers amuses social media with many asking for a job
- A teenage secondary school boy in China stuns his teacher in a viral video by revealing he owns and runs a company
- The boy surprises her further when he adds that he has around 6 people working for his IT firm as paid employees
Although the video and media reports did not reveal how the teenager came to run a company while still in school, many online were quick to ask the boy for a job. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo