The couple were married for more than 20 years, during which the wife was a full-time homemaker while the husband ran a business. The woman says she wanted a divorce because the marriage had failed. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Just a free nanny’: woman in China discovers ex-husband hid US$14 million and gave to daughter from first marriage to avoid divorce payout

  • During the divorce proceedings, the court investigated the couple’s finances and revealed the husband had concealed assets from her for 2 decades
  • The court found the man’s claim that his ex-wife was not entitled to his wealth because she did not do paid work was invalid to the rule of division of assets

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 16 May, 2023

