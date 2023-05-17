The video of the wedding procession taken earlier this month showed the man wearing the controversial Japanese war uniform on a street in Central China. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
The video of the wedding procession taken earlier this month showed the man wearing the controversial Japanese war uniform on a street in Central China. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Japanese World War II army uniform donned by groomsman during wedding procession in rural China sparks controversy, prompting local officials to denounce action

  • The fancy dress outfit with a replica rifle flying the national flag of Japan has renewed calls for a ban on wearing the Imperial Japanese Army uniform
  • Members of the public say the groomsman was being insensitive by ignoring war crimes committed against the Chinese people during WWII

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 3:21pm, 17 May, 2023

