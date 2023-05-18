Mainland social media has been left astonished by a Chinese woman who vastly overindulged at a restaurant, stuffed leftovers into her handbag and has been forced to pay US$6,500 in compensation to the eatery as a result. Photo: SCMP composite
Mainland social media has been left astonished by a Chinese woman who vastly overindulged at a restaurant, stuffed leftovers into her handbag and has been forced to pay US$6,500 in compensation to the eatery as a result. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Buffet binge: Chinese diner forced to fork out US$6,500 to eatery for overeating and stuffing leftovers into handbag during 5 visits in 2 weeks

  • ‘Greedy’ woman diner ordered only the best dishes, including shrimp and salmon, then stuffed leftovers into pre-prepared bags
  • She refused to cough up compensation to restaurant until eatery bosses threatened legal action for which she also had to pay costs

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 18 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP