A “greedy” diner who vastly overindulged and then stuffed pre-prepared doggy bags with leftovers at a buffet in China has been forced to fork out nearly 45,000 yuan (US$6,500) in compensation to the restaurant, astonishing many people online. Surveillance footage showed the woman visiting a restaurant in southwest China’s Guizhou province five times in the space of two weeks in August 2022, according to the manager of the restaurant, surnamed Wu. Each time she ordered more than she could eat then used several pre-prepared plastic bags to pack leftovers under the table before sneaking them into her handbag. Wu told the Chinese media outlet Hongxing News that in addition to the five times surveillance records showed, the woman had also visited the restaurant more than a dozen times since March last year. Each time she ordered around 10,000 yuan (US$1,500) worth of food – 10 times more than most people. The restaurant charged 218 yuan per person for the buffet. In addition, the restaurant’s owner, surnamed Chen, said the woman only ordered expensive items, such as sweet shrimp, salmon and goose liver. According to one bill, the woman diner, surnamed Wen, ordered 45 servings of three sweet shrimps, priced at 48 yuan each, 20 servings of three salmon sashimi, priced at 38 yuan each, and another 140 servings of meat and dessert. The owner said she thought the woman was a “competitive eater” like those she had seen in online influencer videos, adding she was shocked to discover she was taking most of the food away. Wen claimed she carelessly ordered more than she could eat and took the leftovers away because “it would be a waste otherwise”. The restaurant sued Wen for nearly 45,000 yuan for her five recorded binges. The owner said the restaurant had the right to demand this because it clearly displayed signs saying “waste over 100g or takeaway needs to be paid according to the menu pricing” placed on the cashier desk and at every table. Wen, who initially refused to pay, did so under legal threat and an additional 8,000 yuan in legal costs, according to the owner. The case has shocked people on mainland social media, many of whom slammed Wen’s “shameless”, “greedy” act and applauded how it was “beautifully” resolved. “This is not eating buffet, but stocking her refrigerator,” said one. “She might have paid more than the actual cost of what she ordered and took away, but she needed to pay the price for stealing,” said another. While Chinese customers tend to eat excessively at buffet restaurants, they are still constantly shocked by individuals who consume way more than an average person. Earlier this month, a group of seven diners in eastern China’s Shandong province shocked many online after they ate more than 300 crabs, 80 cups of dessert and 50 boxes of durian flesh. The group also downed countless prawns and salmon pieces in four and a half hours and only paid 160 yuan (US$23) per head. One of the diners, surnamed Zhang, said that they did not eat excessively, insisting they had “big appetites”.