A job advert posted in Shanghai looking for a “personal nanny” who can offer “kneeling services” to a “lady” who is willing to pay US$20,000 a month has shocked Chinese social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Kneeling service’: Shanghai ‘lady’ seeks obedient ‘personal nanny’ with low self-esteem who will dress and undress her for US$20,000 a month
- Prospective employer lists draconian demands such as putting on her shoes, undressing her ‘when she shakes her shoulders’ and 12-hour shifts
- People express shock at strictures of job advert, saying it harks back to a time before 1949 founding of People’s Republic of China
