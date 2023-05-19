Scientists in China are working to create a definitive index which will rank the spiciness of food from the country’s “spice capital” Sichuan province in a bid to help diners make the choices their palate can stand. Photo: SCMP composite
Scientists in China are working to create a definitive index which will rank the spiciness of food from the country’s “spice capital” Sichuan province in a bid to help diners make the choices their palate can stand. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Hotpot spiciness index’ on cards as culinary chiefs in China’s spice capital Sichuan try to scientifically define heat range for diners

  • Culinary experts in China’s heartland of spice, Sichuan province, are working to perfect a scientific scale that will rank degrees of hotpot heat
  • Move is generally welcomed, but some believe the mission is impossible because people have different levels of toleration to spicy food

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 19 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Scientists in China are working to create a definitive index which will rank the spiciness of food from the country’s “spice capital” Sichuan province in a bid to help diners make the choices their palate can stand. Photo: SCMP composite
Scientists in China are working to create a definitive index which will rank the spiciness of food from the country’s “spice capital” Sichuan province in a bid to help diners make the choices their palate can stand. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE