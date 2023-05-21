Hong Kong people have been widely praised online after a mainland Chinese student studying in the city shared her experience of witnessing passengers rushing to help a student who began to vomit onboard a subway train. Photo: SCMP composite
‘How can I not love this place’: Hong Kong folk praised online after ‘deeply moved’ mainland Chinese woman watches subway riders aid vomiting student

  • Passengers on city subway rush from every direction to help sick student with offers of tissues and their seats
  • Fellow traveller from mainland China who witnessed collective act of kindness shares what she saw on social media, prompting praise for city

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:09pm, 21 May, 2023

