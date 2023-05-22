A wave of anger has gripped mainland social media after a video emerged of Shanghai officials moving on a man in a frog costume who was selling inflatable “babies” of himself on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/Sohu
‘Difficult to earn a living with dignity’: viral Chinese anger as frog-costumed vendor moved on by Shanghai officials over inflatable froglet sale
- A wave of indignance has swept mainland social media after video emerged of officials ‘harassing’ a man in fog costume selling his ‘babies’
- Inflatable frog-selling craze swept China last year and led to a flood of viral videos which have brought joy to customers and online observers alike
A wave of anger has gripped mainland social media after a video emerged of Shanghai officials moving on a man in a frog costume who was selling inflatable “babies” of himself on the street. Photo: SCMP composite/Sohu