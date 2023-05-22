Mainland social media has been fascinated by the story of a Chinese street-food vendor who went on a shop-wrecking celebration after finding out he had won the lottery. Photo: SCMP composite/Sing Tao
Mainland social media has been fascinated by the story of a Chinese street-food vendor who went on a shop-wrecking celebration after finding out he had won the lottery. Photo: SCMP composite/Sing Tao
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I won!’: wild Chinese street food vendor scoops multimillion-dollar lottery prize goes on shop-wrecking celebration, triggers online excess debate

  • Super-excited grilled squid vendor fails to control emotions after lottery win and wrecks own shop sign by hurling chair at it
  • Lucky seafood seller says prize pot will help his cash-strapped son pay for upcoming wedding

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:07pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Mainland social media has been fascinated by the story of a Chinese street-food vendor who went on a shop-wrecking celebration after finding out he had won the lottery. Photo: SCMP composite/Sing Tao
Mainland social media has been fascinated by the story of a Chinese street-food vendor who went on a shop-wrecking celebration after finding out he had won the lottery. Photo: SCMP composite/Sing Tao
READ FULL ARTICLE