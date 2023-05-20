The story from Shandong province in eastern China went viral with many touched by the kindness shown to the elderly driver. Photo: SCMP composite
‘The warmth of strangers’: restaurant boss wins praise for turning down compensation from elderly man who crashed motorbike into eatery breaking front door
- A video showed the elderly man driving his motorbike before crashing into the restaurant’s front door which collapses on impact
- However, the owner was only concerned for the wellbeing of the elderly driver and sent him home after making sure he was not seriously injured
