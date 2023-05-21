The small amount of compensation awarded by the court for the injuries and loss caused by the crash has sparked widespread public anger in China. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Only worth US$5,300?’: public fury in China at damages paid to woman who miscarried first child after driver drove into her, leaving her unable to have babies ever
- Public reaction to the amount of compensation awarded to the woman by the driver’s insurer has been fiercely critical on mainland social media
- The woman had to have an induced abortion by taking medication after the accident that caused her to miscarry
