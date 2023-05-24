Apart from living nearby, locals know nothing about the woman who appears most mornings to wake them up shouting as a way to improve her lungs while riding her bike. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Human alarm clock’: Chinese woman’s daily 6am shouting exercise for lung health wakes neighbours and not all are fans
- After a clip of the woman’s shouting exercise trended online, the man who filmed it started a daily social media video diary documenting her routine
- Many commenters found the woman’s antics amusing, but some locals felt otherwise and decided to approach her to ask her to be quiet
Apart from living nearby, locals know nothing about the woman who appears most mornings to wake them up shouting as a way to improve her lungs while riding her bike. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo