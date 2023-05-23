In a sign-of-the-times development, the relationship between Hong Kong and Shenzhen – the two cities which straddle the “one country, two systems” divide – is undergoing a significant change. In recent times “purchasing agents” on the mainland China side of the boundary have been using social media platforms to discover the desires of Hong Kong people when it comes to buying their favorite food and snacks from Shenzhen. This reverses the traditional dynamic which saw mainland Chinese people rely on Hong Kong “purchasing agents” for their needs. The “Buy For You” business, also known as dai gou in Chinese, has flourished over the past decade. Catering to individuals who cannot find the product in Hong Kong or discover that it is sold at a more affordable price elsewhere, purchasing agents will buy on their behalf. In the old traditional model, luxury products were often a top consumer choice for mainland residents because variations in tax and exchange rates between the two places could reap savings of thousands of yuan on a single purchase. However, a new, reversed, “Buy For You” phenomenon has emerged in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Purchasing agents based in Shenzhen are using social media platforms like the Red Book and WeChat to buy products for Hong Kong residents. Bubble tea, hotpot, pastry, spicy crayfish, and barbecued meals are leading the mainland buying charge by Hongkongers. The culinary specialities are promoted by Chinese influencers and the public on social media, eating up the demand from young adults in Hong Kong, including students and young mothers among others. Mainland purchasing agent, Liu Hao, told Times Media that some popular brands have yet to establish retail stores in Hong Kong, so people in the Special Administrative Region (SAR) seek out the help of purchasing agents. Price difference is another factor. One Hong Kong consumer said the price of one meal at a hotpot restaurant in Hong Kong would buy them two meals of exactly the same brand delivered from the mainland. Others agreed, with one online observer saying: “In Hong Kong, bubble tea typically sells for HK$33 – HK$38 (US$4 – US$5). “However, one popular mainland bubble tea brand was being sold for only 15 yuan (US$2) per drink. Even with an agent fee, it’s still more affordable than in Hong Kong,” reported Times Media. Another commented: “Mainland China has an abundance of bubble tea and snack shops, with constant promotions and new products being introduced. It’s no surprise to see the popularity of ‘reversal purchasing’.” “Times have certainly changed!” said another.