Social media observers have rounded on a man who took a woman out on a date to a sushi restaurant in Taiwan then dodged into the toilet when the time came to pay the bill. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Wasting my life knowing him’: Taiwan woman slams skinflint sushi date who used toilet dodge to avoid paying dinner bill
- Miserly man excuses himself when bill comes, leaving his date to pick up the tab before offering to repay a fraction of the total cost
- Angry woman rejects his suggestion of a second meeting and is wholeheartedly backed by observers on social media
Social media observers have rounded on a man who took a woman out on a date to a sushi restaurant in Taiwan then dodged into the toilet when the time came to pay the bill. Photo: SCMP composite