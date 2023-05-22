“Their picture is completely symmetrical,” one person says of the twin-filled family portrait after it went viral. Photo: The Paper
3 generations, 4 sets of twins: Chinese family goes viral for ‘winning’ genetic lottery, astounding mainland social media with ‘powerful genes’
- A family portrait with all 4 sets of twins in a short video introducing them went viral on mainland social media earlier this month
- It is very unusual for 3 generations of a family to have 4 sets of twins as the chances of this happening are rare, says one doctor
