‘Be gentle, don’t rush’: tearful toddler delights Chinese social media for begging nurse to be tender while inoculating him, then praising medic ‘well done’ once over

  • The boy displayed an impressive vocabulary for a 2-year-old while talking to the nurse in the video and received numerous compliments on social media
  • Despite his fear of the needle, the boy was well-behaved during the quick vaccination and was soon thanking the nurse and on his way

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 20 May, 2023

“Sister, please be tender. Don’t rush,” the little boy begs the nurse in the viral video. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
