A Chinese bride and her groom who works as a nurse have received online praise after she told him to leave their wedding reception to tend to, and save, a man who had collapsed. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Save life first, I’ll wait’: Chinese bride tells her nurse beau to help man suffering seizure mid-wedding, winning praise

  • Amid calls for help during wedding reception, bride tells groom — who is a nurse — to leave her and tend to man who had collapsed
  • Professional actions of husband-to-be and selfless attitude of the bride engage millions of people on social media

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:26pm, 24 May, 2023

