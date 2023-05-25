Hearts have been melted on mainland social media by the story of a three-year-old Chinese girl who ordered a cake from a fictional shop in a comic book using her toy phone, only to see the confectionery actually turn up. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Cute confection: Chinese father secretly buys real ‘happiness’ cake for daughter, 3, after she placed ‘order’ on toy phone

  • Little girl makes strawberry-flavoured order from ‘Happiness Cake Shop’ she saw in comic book and is all smiles when it is actually delivered
  • Loving dad, who overheard her ‘phone call’ decided to place a real order and asked shop to include a card made out to his daughter

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 25 May, 2023

