A little Chinese girl who used her toy phone to order a strawberry cake from a fictional shop in a comic book got the surprise of her life when it was actually delivered. The cute confection was cooked up by her father who said he wanted to “protect her innocence”. Her father, surnamed Liu, from eastern China’s Zhejiang province, secretly ordered the cake via a delivery platform after hearing his three-year-old daughter, Xiao Ai, make the order from the “Happiness Cake Shop” she saw in a Chinese comic book. After placing the order, Liu also asked the bakery to include a card saying: “From Happiness Cake Shop to Xiao Ai”. Liu said in a May 17 video that as a child, he also had a toy phone and used it to share his secret worries and wishes. However, only the default song installed in it ever responded to him. He added that the cake order was just one way he could “give his daughter a better childhood”. In a video of the little girl’s reaction that has attracted thousands of comments, Xiao Ai first appeared to be a little bewildered when her father told her: “The cake you ordered will arrive soon.” But her confusion did not last long as she happily enjoyed the sweet treat and sang a birthday song even though it was not her birthday. Liu joked that his daughter had “many birthdays” each year, despite being only three years old, she has celebrated her birth 60 times. Many replied to the video saying their hearts were melted. “You are protecting her happy childhood, and healing from a less happy one,” said one online observer. “I’m moved to tears,” said another. A third shared a childhood memory: “My mum told me the fairy would give me an ice cream if I was a good girl, so I made wishes to the old cupboard with my eyes shut every time I finished my homework, and when I opened my eyes the ice cream was there. “Then one day I discovered that all the ice creams from the fairy were lying in the refrigerator. My mum was my fairy,” she said.