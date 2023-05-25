A lively debate has broken out on mainland social media after a factory boss in China told two prospective employees that she would not employ them unless they had their tattoos removed. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Remove tattoo first’: factory boss in China demands potential workers erase tattoos because they negatively ‘impact’ company culture
- Boss confronts two prospective employees on factory floor and tells them their tattoos are ‘disreputable’ and convey impression of ‘disobedience’
- Social media opinion split as some defend the workers’ right to have body art while others say boss has freedom to hire whoever she wants
