A lively debate has broken out on mainland social media after a factory boss in China told two prospective employees that she would not employ them unless they had their tattoos removed. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Remove tattoo first’: factory boss in China demands potential workers erase tattoos because they negatively ‘impact’ company culture

  • Boss confronts two prospective employees on factory floor and tells them their tattoos are ‘disreputable’ and convey impression of ‘disobedience’
  • Social media opinion split as some defend the workers’ right to have body art while others say boss has freedom to hire whoever she wants

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 25 May, 2023

