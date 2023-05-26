The story of a man sleeping on the luggage rack of a Hong Kong double-decker bus has provoked a lively discussion on the city’s social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook/@HKroad
The story of a man sleeping on the luggage rack of a Hong Kong double-decker bus has provoked a lively discussion on the city’s social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook/@HKroad
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Hongkongers are really tired’: online sympathy for sleepy Good Samaritan who snoozes on luggage rack of double-decker city bus

  • Online photo shows man curled up, using a bag as a pillow on the luggage rack of the crowded lower deck of a bus
  • Initial criticism of the man turns to sympathy after another passenger reveals the real reason he ended up in an unusual ‘bed’

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 26 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The story of a man sleeping on the luggage rack of a Hong Kong double-decker bus has provoked a lively discussion on the city’s social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook/@HKroad
The story of a man sleeping on the luggage rack of a Hong Kong double-decker bus has provoked a lively discussion on the city’s social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Facebook/@HKroad
READ FULL ARTICLE