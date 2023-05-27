Guests at weddings in China are commonly expected to give cash as a present, but some people feel the amounts expected are too high. Photo: SCMP composite
Woman in China rejects multiple wedding invites from old school friend suspecting he wants ‘cash gift’, trends online

  • The woman initially ignored the request from the former school friend until she saw he had tried to add her on WeChat multiple times
  • She was reluctant after recently being invited to another old friend’s wedding who vanished after she gave them cash as a wedding gift

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 27 May, 2023

