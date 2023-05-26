Millions of people on mainland social media have been delighted by the story of a Chinese bride who surprised her husband-to-be on their big day by dressing up as his favourite Japanese superhero, Ultraman. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
Ultraman bride: Chinese woman swaps wedding dress for Japanese superhero outfit to surprise her big fan man and millions online

  • Wedding day shock for groom and friends as they arrive to pick up the bride and find a superhero ‘firing light beams’ from a magic stick at them
  • Couple’s parents fully back the costume caper as millions marvel at fun-loving couple on social media

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 26 May, 2023

