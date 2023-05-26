A Chinese bride sprung a wedding-day surprise by dressing up as Ultraman – her husband-to-be’s favourite Japanese superhero. In a May 20 video filmed in central China’s Henan province – which has attracted more than 5 million views on Douyin – the groom and his friends only find out about the costume caper when they open the door to the bride’s room to pick her up on the big day. Instead of being dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and striking a demure pose on her bed like most brides, the woman had turned into the fictional superhero character, Ultraman, and was perched on one knee atop the bed. As the groom entered the room, the nuptial Japanese superhero stood up and began flashing beams towards him using a magic stick. The groom’s initial shock turned to delight as he exclaimed to his friends: “I knew she would surprise me one way or another.” In the Douyin video the bride, surnamed Fan, said: “I’m willing to take off my wedding dress and become his light.” In a later Douyin video together with her husband, Fan said she had prepared the surprise for a year because her man was a huge fan of the Ultraman television series, which was first aired in 1966 and has been popular in China since the 1980s. The newlywed couple, who have known each other for nine years and been together for seven, said their parents supported their unconventional ideas because “marriage and happiness are all about us”. Traditionally, Chinese brides sit on a freshly made bed for the groom to pick her up before the official wedding ceremony. The pick-up ceremony usually involves games such as hiding the bridal shoes for the groom to find. It is believed that such a ceremony offers an auspicious blessing for the newlyweds to have a baby soon. The Ultraman bride delighted mainland social media, with some men expressing envy towards the groom. “It is true that birds of a feather flock together,” one person said, complimenting the couple as “a perfect match”. “You are not only his light, but also the light of most men,” another man commented. It is not the first time unconventional wedding events have captured the imagination of people in China. This month, at a wedding in eastern China’s Shandong province, the bride’s younger brother played a prank on his brother-in-law by walking onto the stage in a white wedding dress on behalf of his sister. The groom, who kept his eyes closed as the “bride” walked towards him, jumped back the moment he saw who that actually was, amusing guests and online observers alike.