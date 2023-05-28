Social media has been gripped by a video of a shirtless bodybuilder who lost control inside a convenience store in Taiwan and had to be subdued by police using truncheons. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
‘Looks like the Hulk’: topless beefy bodybuilder stages Taiwan convenience store rampage over out-of-stock chicken dish
- Shirtless bodybuilder blows his top in 7-Eleven and has to be subdued by police officers with truncheons
- Competing claims online say he ‘lost it’ either because he was caught cheating or his partner turned down his proposal of marriage
Social media has been gripped by a video of a shirtless bodybuilder who lost control inside a convenience store in Taiwan and had to be subdued by police using truncheons. Photo: SCMP composite/handout