Social media has been gripped by a video of a shirtless bodybuilder who lost control inside a convenience store in Taiwan and had to be subdued by police using truncheons. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Social media has been gripped by a video of a shirtless bodybuilder who lost control inside a convenience store in Taiwan and had to be subdued by police using truncheons. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Looks like the Hulk’: topless beefy bodybuilder stages Taiwan convenience store rampage over out-of-stock chicken dish

  • Shirtless bodybuilder blows his top in 7-Eleven and has to be subdued by police officers with truncheons
  • Competing claims online say he ‘lost it’ either because he was caught cheating or his partner turned down his proposal of marriage

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 28 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Social media has been gripped by a video of a shirtless bodybuilder who lost control inside a convenience store in Taiwan and had to be subdued by police using truncheons. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
Social media has been gripped by a video of a shirtless bodybuilder who lost control inside a convenience store in Taiwan and had to be subdued by police using truncheons. Photo: SCMP composite/handout
READ FULL ARTICLE