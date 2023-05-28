A food delivery worker in Taiwan has faced fierce backlash online after she stumbled upon the daughter she abandoned 20 years ago on a job and just rode off without saying a word. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Repay her in my next life’: delivery woman in Taiwan stumbles upon daughter she gave up 20 years ago then rides off without a word
- Mother who abandoned her daughter 20 years ago delivers food to home of woman who turns out to be her long-lost child
- After woman buying food recognises the person at her door and calls out ‘mum’, the delivery worker turns her back and rides off
