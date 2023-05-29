Hearing a far more skillful version of Edelweiss drifting down from above, the girl looked up in curiosity, and later she and the upstairs flautist became friends. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Hearing a far more skillful version of Edelweiss drifting down from above, the girl looked up in curiosity, and later she and the upstairs flautist became friends. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Use music to say hello to the world’: Chinese flautist invites girl to perform with him after overhearing her practise nearby

  • A classical flautist who overhears a young girl trying to learn the flute surprises her by finishing the song she is practising in a viral video
  • The flautist shares a second video of the pair after he befriended the girl and her mother, and they performed in a non-profit concert together

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:09pm, 29 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hearing a far more skillful version of Edelweiss drifting down from above, the girl looked up in curiosity, and later she and the upstairs flautist became friends. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
Hearing a far more skillful version of Edelweiss drifting down from above, the girl looked up in curiosity, and later she and the upstairs flautist became friends. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE