Hearing a far more skillful version of Edelweiss drifting down from above, the girl looked up in curiosity, and later she and the upstairs flautist became friends. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘Use music to say hello to the world’: Chinese flautist invites girl to perform with him after overhearing her practise nearby
- A classical flautist who overhears a young girl trying to learn the flute surprises her by finishing the song she is practising in a viral video
- The flautist shares a second video of the pair after he befriended the girl and her mother, and they performed in a non-profit concert together
Hearing a far more skillful version of Edelweiss drifting down from above, the girl looked up in curiosity, and later she and the upstairs flautist became friends. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu