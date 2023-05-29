A Chinese woman has received a wave of sympathy online after she claimed she was beaten up by her former in-laws for publishing her divorce papers online. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Pinned down and beaten’: bleeding Chinese woman accuses ‘embarrassed’ ex in-laws of assault for posting divorce papers online

  • Woman from central China says she was attacked when she went to the home of former in-laws to give her daughter gifts
  • Bleeding from the mouth, she alleges in video clip that she was set upon by two ex-relatives because she posted her divorce papers online

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 29 May, 2023

