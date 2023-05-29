Concerned medical staff struggled to provide birthing advice to a deaf-mute pregnant woman until a midwife had an idea to draw a comic guide. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
Silent childbirth: midwife draws comics to guide deaf expectant mother through stages of labour, melting hearts in China
- The concerned medical team struggled to communicate details of childbirth, such as correct breathing and pushing, to the woman
- The series of drawings includes a pregnant woman lying in bed with explanatory text and a woman holding handrails with her feet on a foot stand
