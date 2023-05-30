Chinese influencer @SienXiaohuijun falsely accused her manager of sexually touching her and forcing her to sign an unfair contract, leaving her with depression. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper
Chinese influencer’s account with 13 million fans frozen after court finds false claim of sexual advances for ‘low cost’ contract exit
- The plot fell apart when another employee who made a similar claim ‘succumbed to her conscience’ and confessed to the fabrication
- The motive for the employees’ crime was to avoid penalty fees stipulated in their contracts for taking up jobs with a business competitor
Chinese influencer @SienXiaohuijun falsely accused her manager of sexually touching her and forcing her to sign an unfair contract, leaving her with depression. Photo: SCMP composite/The Paper