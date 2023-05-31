The death of a 15-year-old girl in China who died weighing half her normal weight following an extended crash diet to win the heart of a boy has sparked online fury on the mainland. Photo: SCMP composite/Weibo
‘Light as a quilt’: crash diet kills Chinese girl, who slimmed to 25kg for love, sparking fury over toxic beauty standards

  • Teenager was so distraught that a boy she had a crush on had fallen in love with another girl slimmer than her that she starved herself to be thinner
  • Parents make heartbreaking decision to stop medical treatment for anorexia nervosa after daughter spent 20 days in a deep coma

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:52am, 31 May, 2023

