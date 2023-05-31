A woman in Shanghai has been paid US$1,100 in compensation after her landlady turned her flat into a funeral hall while she was at work. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Coffin in my bedroom’: Chinese woman returns from work to find home filled with mourners, landlady pays US$1,100 compensation

  • Shocked tenant forced to get hotel room after she hurried home from work to find a coffin surrounded by mourners inside her flat
  • Landlady claimed funeral switch was in line with local customs but court ruled she must compensate her spooked renter

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 31 May, 2023

