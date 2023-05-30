“We got along well during the trip,” one of the women named Chen says. Photo: SCMP composite/Shanghai Public Security Bureau
3 Chinese women send ‘shared’ boyfriend to jail after he stole US$15,000 from them, then become pals, holiday together

  • The women soon became good friends and ended up taking an overseas holiday together as a way of dealing with their experiences
  • The scammer claimed he was about to break up with one woman and the others were just for casual sex

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 30 May, 2023

