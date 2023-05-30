“We got along well during the trip,” one of the women named Chen says. Photo: SCMP composite/Shanghai Public Security Bureau
3 Chinese women send ‘shared’ boyfriend to jail after he stole US$15,000 from them, then become pals, holiday together
- The women soon became good friends and ended up taking an overseas holiday together as a way of dealing with their experiences
- The scammer claimed he was about to break up with one woman and the others were just for casual sex
“We got along well during the trip,” one of the women named Chen says. Photo: SCMP composite/Shanghai Public Security Bureau