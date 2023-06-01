The Happy Goose was given to its owner by her daughter as a pet in 2019. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Happy Goose’ with 52,000 fans online goes to work with owner as ‘shop assistant’ honking at customers delights Chinese social media

  • The goose, given to the woman in 2019 by her daughter as a pet, goes to ‘work’ with the owner every day
  • Happy Goose, as it is known, now has more than 52,000 followers on the video platform Douyin in China

Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 1 Jun, 2023

