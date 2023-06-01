The Happy Goose was given to its owner by her daughter as a pet in 2019. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin
‘Happy Goose’ with 52,000 fans online goes to work with owner as ‘shop assistant’ honking at customers delights Chinese social media
- The goose, given to the woman in 2019 by her daughter as a pet, goes to ‘work’ with the owner every day
- Happy Goose, as it is known, now has more than 52,000 followers on the video platform Douyin in China
The Happy Goose was given to its owner by her daughter as a pet in 2019. Photo: SCMP composite/Douyin