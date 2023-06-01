Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a Chinese company that has put a dog on the payroll. Photo: SCMP composite/Toutiao
Day job dog: Chinese firm puts canine on payroll as ‘security captain’ for US$420 a month then docks pay for ‘bullying cats’
- Much-loved four-legged friend, Big Beauty, is only non-human to get an actual salary from pet supplies firm
- Internet interest in the salaried canine explodes after her February payslip was published on social media platform Douyin
Mainland social media has been captivated by the story of a Chinese company that has put a dog on the payroll. Photo: SCMP composite/Toutiao