A Chinese man who spent between three and six hours a day in the toilet at work has been fired by his bosses after a legal battle. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese man who spent between three and six hours a day in the toilet at work has been fired by his bosses after a legal battle. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Paid to use the loo’: Chinese courts back firing of man who spent up to 6 hours a shift in toilet and blamed ‘health issues’

  • Employee who underwent medical treatment for anal difficulties claimed he had to spend hours on end in toilet for ‘health’ reasons
  • Courts reject man’s claims and say company decision to terminate his contract was ‘legal and justified’

Yating Yang
Yating Yang in Beijing

Updated: 11:00am, 1 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese man who spent between three and six hours a day in the toilet at work has been fired by his bosses after a legal battle. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese man who spent between three and six hours a day in the toilet at work has been fired by his bosses after a legal battle. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE