A Chinese man who spent between three and six hours a day in the toilet at work has been fired by his bosses after a legal battle. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Paid to use the loo’: Chinese courts back firing of man who spent up to 6 hours a shift in toilet and blamed ‘health issues’
- Employee who underwent medical treatment for anal difficulties claimed he had to spend hours on end in toilet for ‘health’ reasons
- Courts reject man’s claims and say company decision to terminate his contract was ‘legal and justified’
