The death of a 24-year-old Chinese student who suffered complications from a sporting injury and who donated his organs to save the lives of others has prompted an outpouring of sorrow and praise on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite/Long Xingyu
‘Just a handful of soil after death’: family honours Chinese student organ donation wish after he dies from knee injury complications
- Legacy of poverty contributes to death of tragic 24-year-old who died from complications following a knee injury suffered playing volleyball
- Giving act serves to highlight the fact that China has the lowest organ donation rate in the world
