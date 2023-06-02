The story of a poverty-stricken Chinese tenant who spent the last of his money on two melons then walked for three hours to give them to his hospitalised landlord has touched many hearts on mainland social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Melons better than gold’: poverty-stricken Chinese man hikes for 3 hours carrying fruit to hospital bed of ‘brother’ landlord
- Down-at-heel man spends his last few yuan on two melons before making a 3-hour trek to give them to his hospitalised landlord
- Touched recipient shows off heartfelt gift on social media sparking a flood of praise for ‘rich-in-spirit’ tenant
