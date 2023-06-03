A Hong Kong woman has sought advice online after a bust-up with her fiance and his family over a trip she had organised for them all to go to Japan. Photo: SCMP composite
A Hong Kong woman has sought advice online after a bust-up with her fiance and his family over a trip she had organised for them all to go to Japan. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Let them go by themselves’: Hong Kong woman urged to leave fiance over Japan trip bust-up with him and his family

  • Boyfriend and future in-laws berate thoughtful woman over suitcases she bought for all of them for trip to Japan
  • Bride-to-be so upset that she seeks support and advice from people on social media

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Hong Kong woman has sought advice online after a bust-up with her fiance and his family over a trip she had organised for them all to go to Japan. Photo: SCMP composite
A Hong Kong woman has sought advice online after a bust-up with her fiance and his family over a trip she had organised for them all to go to Japan. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE