A Hong Kong woman has sought advice online after a bust-up with her fiance and his family over a trip she had organised for them all to go to Japan. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Let them go by themselves’: Hong Kong woman urged to leave fiance over Japan trip bust-up with him and his family
- Boyfriend and future in-laws berate thoughtful woman over suitcases she bought for all of them for trip to Japan
- Bride-to-be so upset that she seeks support and advice from people on social media
