The amount spent included 120,000 yuan buying the games, 210,000 yuan for in-game purchases, and 100,000 yuan buying games for classmates. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Parents’ own fault’: teen girl in China splurges US$64,000 on phone games in 4 months, depleting family savings
- Teacher at the girl’s school tipped off her mother, who then discovered her bank account was almost empty
- The 13-year-old spent vast sums in a few months after her habit turned into an addiction and schoolmates pressured her to buy games for them
