Fan refilled the woman’s oxygen cylinder using his supply, performed resuscitation and then helped her drink hot water and eat chocolate which saved her life. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘At the peak of humanity’: Chinese climbers who give up Everest quest metres away from summit to save comatose mountaineer are praised
- Two men climbing Mount Everest who encountered an unconscious climber instantly gave up their dreams of reaching the summit to save her
- One of them refilled the woman’s oxygen cylinder using his supply, resuscitated her and gave her hot water and food to revive her
Fan refilled the woman’s oxygen cylinder using his supply, performed resuscitation and then helped her drink hot water and eat chocolate which saved her life. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu