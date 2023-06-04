Fan refilled the woman’s oxygen cylinder using his supply, performed resuscitation and then helped her drink hot water and eat chocolate which saved her life. Photo: SCMP composite/Baidu
‘At the peak of humanity’: Chinese climbers who give up Everest quest metres away from summit to save comatose mountaineer are praised

  • Two men climbing Mount Everest who encountered an unconscious climber instantly gave up their dreams of reaching the summit to save her
  • One of them refilled the woman’s oxygen cylinder using his supply, resuscitated her and gave her hot water and food to revive her

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 11:06am, 4 Jun, 2023

