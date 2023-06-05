A woman in China who showed up at her ex-husband’s wedding with a banner saying “Accepting concubines on my husband’s behalf” over a divorce settlement dispute has caused online debate. The woman from China’s southwestern Sichuan province, only identified by her surname Luo, and her ex-husband, surnamed Li, divorced in 2019. Li received custody of their daughter in the divorce settlement and agreed to pay Luo 1 million yuan (US$140,000), 5,000 yuan a month, and cover medical expenses and business insurance until she remarried, reported Red Star News. However, Li did not pay the compensation as agreed and remarried in January this year. Court mediation attempts were unsuccessful, prompting Luo to take matters into her own hands. On the day of Li’s wedding, Luo turned up and distributed leaflets to guests and posted on social media messages such as: “Former wife congratulates ex-husband on taking a concubine.” Luo also unfurled a protest banner at the residential community entrance where the wedding was being held that proclaimed: “Someone deeply loves my husband, and as his lawful wife, I am here today to propose marriage and accept concubines on his behalf.” In response, Li subsequently filed three defamation lawsuits and one child custody order against Luo. During renewed court mediation, Li eventually agreed to pay what he owed in three instalments while Luo publicly apologised for her behaviour at the wedding. The story has caused heated debate about the reason for the divorce and gender equality on mainland social media. One person asked: “Is the 1 million yuan compensation for infidelity or the division of assets?” Another person said: “The husband got custody and paid compensation, so why is there still monthly alimony? Undoubtedly, it was the man who cheated first. He strongly desired divorce and readily agreed to the woman’s demands.” Some accused Luo of being motivated by greed: “Without being remarried, she can earn a monthly income of 5,000 yuan. It’s more than what a regular job offers! The woman is being greedy.” Another person asked: “Is there a specified time frame for the three instalments? Are there any penalties for late payments? If these are not specified, the ex-wife will still have to go through the trouble of chasing the compensation while the new couple enjoys their blissful world.”