A mainland blogger who posts video clips showing people how they can make money by scavenging the rubbish tips of wealthy areas in Hong Kong has caused a flurry of interest on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
A mainland blogger who posts video clips showing people how they can make money by scavenging the rubbish tips of wealthy areas in Hong Kong has caused a flurry of interest on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in Hong Kong
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘So easy’ to make US$200 a day: Chinese blogger’s video on scavenging for expensive junk in Hong Kong wealthy areas goes viral

  • With almost 3,000 social media followers, blogger uses video clips to showcase upscale city venues where rubbish tips can offer rich pickings
  • Some online observers point to city laws that suggest the activity could be illegal

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 2:06pm, 4 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A mainland blogger who posts video clips showing people how they can make money by scavenging the rubbish tips of wealthy areas in Hong Kong has caused a flurry of interest on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
A mainland blogger who posts video clips showing people how they can make money by scavenging the rubbish tips of wealthy areas in Hong Kong has caused a flurry of interest on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE