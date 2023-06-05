A plan by a group of Chinese parents to consecrate the study tools of their children at a Taoist temple to bring exam luck has been scuppered by their school. On May 28, in a WeChat group for the parents of a second-year secondary school class in southern China’s Hunan province, a mother announced the plan to bless their children’s stationery. The dedication ritual was due to take place the following day at the popular Grand Temple of South Mountain which is situated at the foot of Mount Heng in the province. The mother said the event, which would cost 1,000 yuan (US$140), had been approved by the parent committee and would be led by a teacher. It would act to bless the children ahead of the “first ever big exam of their life”, the biology and geography general examination which is of great importance to their educational future. After word of the plan reached the local education bureau, a member of staff with the school told Jimu News on May 29 that neither the school nor the teacher mentioned in the message knew about the “ceremony”. “It is anti-science and irrational,” the staff member said, adding that the school had already stopped it and asked the parents to disband the chat group. However, the unidentified teacher did admit that there was nothing the school could do to stop the parents if they wanted to go ahead with the ritual privately. Consecration, or kai guang , originally refers to the Taoist ritual performed by a priest on deity statues and artefacts to endow them with spiritual properties. While Chinese Buddhist temples had a similar ritual named jia chi , or “blessing”, the term “consecration” later replaced the original name. In recent years, as younger generations in China resort to temple visiting to alleviate the stress of everyday life, the consecration custom has been applied to a broader range of items, such as jewellery and other small personal items. Also, it is not the first time that Chinese parents have performed special rituals to bless their children ahead of examinations. Every June during the National College Entrance Examination, or gao kao , one of the nation’s most important exams, mothers often wear qipao to bring luck to their children, as the character qi is the same as qi kai de sheng , which means “achieving a quick victory” in Chinese.