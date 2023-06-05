A school in China has blocked an attempt by a group of parents to stage a Taoist blessing ritual for their children’s study tools which they had hoped would bring them luck in an exam. Photo: SCMP composite/Shutterstock
Bless their stationery: plan by Chinese parents to sanctify children’s study tools in temple ritual for exam luck halted by school

  • Group of parents in southern China had hoped blessing ritual would bring their children luck ‘in first ever big exam of their lives’
  • School authorities have stepped in to scupper plan for Taoist ceremony which they described as ‘anti-science and irrational’

Fran Lu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Jun, 2023

