Most cases taken on by pet detectives are for lost cats and dogs, and in some cases, they are found hiding inside the owner’s home, says one detective. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Pet detectives’ who search, rescue and return lost ‘fur children’ to owners give rise to new niche profession in China
- Most pet detectives work alone and can charge between US$420 and US$4,200 depending on the level of difficulty and resources involved in a case
- They are often equipped with headlamps, torches, night vision goggles, nets and cages and are usually called to find missing cats and dogs
Most cases taken on by pet detectives are for lost cats and dogs, and in some cases, they are found hiding inside the owner’s home, says one detective. Photo: SCMP composite